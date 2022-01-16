Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.59% from the stock’s current price.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

IREN stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.