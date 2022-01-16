iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,513,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $85.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.