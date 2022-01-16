iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.