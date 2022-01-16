iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

