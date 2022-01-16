iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 42.4% in December

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $386,000.

