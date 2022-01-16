iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,700 shares.The stock last traded at $106.06 and had previously closed at $106.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 159,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

