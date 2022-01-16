iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

