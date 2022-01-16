iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1,841.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.31. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.