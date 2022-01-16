IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

