J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $202.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

