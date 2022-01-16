Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,445,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.