JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

JAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JanOne has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 194.34% and a negative net margin of 21.82%.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

