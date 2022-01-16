Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider E P. K. Weatherall Sells 25,000 Shares

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider E P. K. Weatherall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,790 ($78.59), for a total transaction of £1,447,500 ($1,964,843.22).
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.26 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.41. The firm has a market cap of £447.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
