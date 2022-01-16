Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider E P. K. Weatherall Sells 25,000 Shares

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider E P. K. Weatherall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,790 ($78.59), for a total transaction of £1,447,500 ($1,964,843.22).

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.26 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.41. The firm has a market cap of £447.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

