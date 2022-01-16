Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $144.30 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

