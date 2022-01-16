Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

JBSAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 167,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,360. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. JBS has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.