Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €15.85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.54 ($15.39).

FRA TKA opened at €10.44 ($11.86) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.13.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

