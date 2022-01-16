Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 557 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 557 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.48 per share, with a total value of $24,775.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RCII opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.