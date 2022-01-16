Joanna Hall Purchases 1,450 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,731.37).

Joanna Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,739.65).

BRW stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.20. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 287 ($3.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.57) to GBX 430 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.70) to GBX 400 ($5.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.43) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.50).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

