John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 70,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,490. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.