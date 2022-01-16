John Hartnett Lewis Acquires 65,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

