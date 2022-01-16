Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.