JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €164.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

WCH stock opened at €152.30 ($173.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.08. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

