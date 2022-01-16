JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.82 ($22.52).

PSM opened at €14.38 ($16.34) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a one year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

