JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €68.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €68.00 ($77.27) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

