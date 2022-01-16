JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target to 30,355.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMKBY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19,078.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $18.33 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.