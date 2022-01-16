JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Target Price to 1,724.00

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.18.

DSDVY stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

