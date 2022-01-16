Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

JBAXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,153. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

