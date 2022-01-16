Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

