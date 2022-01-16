Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,523 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

