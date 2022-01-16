Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $872,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock worth $3,103,313 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

