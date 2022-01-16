Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,713 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.65.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

