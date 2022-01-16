Just Rocks, Inc. Sells 91,202 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
