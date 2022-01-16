Just Rocks, Inc. Sells 91,202 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

