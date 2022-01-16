JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,672 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 657,812 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $7,148,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TAK stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

