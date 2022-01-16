JustInvest LLC Acquires New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

NYSE BBWI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

