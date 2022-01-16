JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

