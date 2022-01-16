JustInvest LLC Buys 14,271 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,131,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

