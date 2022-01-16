JustInvest LLC Has $281,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.