JustInvest LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

