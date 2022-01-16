JustInvest LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

ATO stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.