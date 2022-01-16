JustInvest LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

