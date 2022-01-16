K92 Mining’s (KNT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.21.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.53. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.69.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

