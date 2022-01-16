Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE KAI opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

