Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.41, but opened at $104.32. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $102.12, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

