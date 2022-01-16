Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $2,575,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $7,834,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.