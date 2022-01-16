Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $35.05 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

