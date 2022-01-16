Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 70.9% in December

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 383,056 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:KMF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 157,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
