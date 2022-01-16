KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $223,000.

NYSE CCEP opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

