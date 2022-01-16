KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $528.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $585.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

