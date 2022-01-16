KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,123 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 219,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,205,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $608,925,000 after acquiring an additional 373,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

