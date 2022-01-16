KBC Group NV Has $19.84 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Shares of NET stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

